Tech's Ian Seymour Selected In Second Round By Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Ian Seymour in the second round with the 57th overall pick. Seymour went 3 and 0 in four starts this year with 40 strikeouts before his junior season was shut down. He's got a mid 90's fastball and nasty change up. Seymour is thrilled to go to Tampa where the GM is Virginia Tech grad Erik Neander.

 