The Tampa Bay Rays selected Ian Seymour in the second round with the 57th overall pick. Seymour went 3 and 0 in four starts this year with 40 strikeouts before his junior season was shut down. He's got a mid 90's fastball and nasty change up. Seymour is thrilled to go to Tampa where the GM is Virginia Tech grad Erik Neander.
Tech's Ian Seymour Selected In Second Round By Tampa Bay
Posted: Thu 11:35 PM, Jun 11, 2020
