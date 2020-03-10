Three Area Teams Advance To State Finals

The Lord Botetourt girls knocked off Booker T. Washington 69-43 on Tuesday night to advance to a second state title game in three years.

They'll play at VCU's Siegel Center against Spotswood Friday night at 6 in the Class 3 title game.

Also in Class 3, the Cave Spring boys took out Central Woodstock 64-53. The Knights will play at 8pm Friday night in Richmond.

The Auburn boys got past Grundy 63-51. The Eagles will play Thursday night at 8pm for the Class 1 Championship. Elsewhere, the Patrick Henry girls lost to Highland Springs 59-35 while the boys bowed out against Norview 51-45 in the Class 5 semis.

In Class 2, the Radford boys fell to Gate City in overtime 61-55. And in Class 4, the George Washington boys came up short against King's Fork 67-41.

