Three-game slate kicks off Adam Ward Classic in Salem

For the first time ever, the Adam Ward Classic expanded to two days in 2020 to accommodate a 10-game schedule.

It's the fourth edition of the annual event honoring the memory of late WDBJ7 photojournalist and Salem native Adam Ward. Proceeds from the event benefit Ward’s scholarship that is administered annually by the Salem Educational Foundation and Alumni Association.

Friday's slate featured three games to kick off the weekend.

In girls action, Cave Spring defeated Christiansburg, 77-35.

In boys action, Auburn defeated Lord Botetourt, 71-63, and Patrick Henry defeated Pulaski County, 72-51.

