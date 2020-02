The #7 Duke Blue Devils men's basketball team held off their bitter UNC rivals Saturday night in Chapel Hill, leaving with a 98-96 victory.

Wendell Moore, Jr. sank a bucket at the buzzer to break the tie at 96 between the two schools.

Duke rises to 20-3 on the year with the overtime win. The Tar Heels now sit at 10-13 overall.

Tre Jones poured in 28 for Duke, while Cole Anthony led the way for UNC with 24 points.

