Cavalier coaches have agreed to take voluntary pay cuts along with Athletic Director Carla Williams in light of the financial challenges presented by COVID 19. All 20 head coaches are participating as well as 51 assistant coaches and staff members in various sports. The reductions in pay will be through the end of the calendar year, and range between 5 and 10 percent based on salary.
UVA Coaches Taking Pay Cuts
