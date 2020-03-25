VHSL 2020 Class 6 All-State Girls, Boys Basketball Teams Selected

The Virginia High School League 2020 Class 6 all-state boys and girls basketball teams were announced Wednesday.

For the girls team, Colgan 6’0” junior forward Alyssa Andrews was selected Class 6 Player of the Year and James Madison head coach Kirsten Stone was named Class 6 Coach of the Year. Andrews averaged 22.1 points per game and 12 rebounds per game this year. Stone led Madison to a 28-1 overall record and a Class 6 state co-championship with Thomas Edison. Other teams will be announced as they are selected.

For the boys, South County 6’4” senior forward William Wilson was selected Class 6 Player of the Year and South County head coach Mike Robinson was named Class 6 Coach of the Year. Wilson and Robinson led the Stallions to a 27-3 overall record, a Class 6C Region championship, and to a Class 6 state co-championship with Centreville.

Eight players are chosen for the first-team and eight players are selected for the second-team regardless of position. Only those players selected to all-region first-teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee is also composed of eight basketball coaches, with two from each Region.

Attached are the lists of players included in the 2020 Class 6 all-state teams.