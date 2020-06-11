VHSL Preparing For the Return of Sports in the Commonwealth

The Virginia High School League is clearing the way for schools to begin out of season practices and workouts, starting Monday June 15th. Individual schools will need to submit a health plan to the Virginia Department of Education outlining their strategy to keep players and coaches safe during practices or workouts.

The VHSL also announced that the executive committee suspended the typical summer "dead period" from June 29th through July 4th this year.

The organization's Sports Medicine Advisory Committee is completing their work on guidelines for reopening sports when the school year begins.

