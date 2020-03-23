VHSL cancels spring sports and activities, leaves door open for possible play after academic year

The Virginia High School League announced the cancellation of all spring sports and activities Monday, following Governor Ralph Northam's declaration that all schools in the Commonwealth will be closed for the remainder of the academic year.

It is possible, however, that spring sport athletes will have an opportunity to play later this year.

The VHSL is set to hold a conference call Tuesday morning with its crisis management team to discuss all options relating to spring sports and academic activities following the current academic year and into the summer.

Some options the organization is considering include abbreviated seasons or tournaments in the summer after the academic year ends.

The VHSL is expected to announce its decision on Tuesday following the meeting.

“We need to support our governor and state superintendent. These actions were taken to protect Virginians, keep them safe and healthy and to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun.

“Our crisis management team is made up of excellent school representatives and has been vital in all deliberations regarding COVID-19. In every situation, every decision we make has been, and will be, in the best interest of public health, including that of, most importantly, our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and families.”

