VMI inks men's basketball coach Dan Earl to extension through 2023

VMI has granted head men's basketball coach Dan Earl a contract extension through the 2022-23 season.

Earl just wrapped up his fifth season in Lexington with a team that had six true freshmen. VMI went 9-24 overall and 3-15 in Southern Conference play.

The Keydets were second in the country in 3-pointers made per game with nearly 11 a contest. They set a SoCon Tourney record with 18 in their first-round win over Samford this season.

"First and foremost, Dan is an incredible 'fit' at VMI and comprehensively supports the mission of the Institute," athletic director Dave Diles said in a news release. "In addition, if you know basketball, you appreciate his outstanding recruiting and teaching. He's a gifted coach and will continue to advance our basketball program. I'm thrilled to continue VMI's relationship with the Earl family."