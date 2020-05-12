VMI loses top rusher, receiver to transfer portal

Former VMI running back Alex Ramsey announced in December that he was entering the transfer portal and we now know where Ramsey will suit up next.

The former Salem High School standout is headed to the Keydets' biggest rival, The Citadel.

Ramsey rushed for more than 1,300 yards and 22 touchdowns to lead the Southern Conference last season and was named a second-team FCS All-American.

Ramsey will be a graduate transfer with the Bulldogs and will be eligible to play right away.

Keydets wide receiver Jakob Herres is also on the move, announcing he will enter the transfer portal on Monday.

The sophomore led VMI with 72 catches, 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019.

Herres, from Easton, Pennsylvania, was a first-team all-Southern Conference selection this past season. He had 27 catches as a freshman.