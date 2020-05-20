VT hoops assistant gets national recognition

Virginia Tech assistant basketball coach Christian Webster has played a big part in the Hokies success over the last five years. And the Washington, DC native recently received some national recognition as he was named to ESPN's 40 under 40 list that includes some of the top head coaches and assistants from across the country.

WDBJ7 photo

"That was a big honor obviously," Webster said, "but I honestly don't know if I am quite deserving of that high praise because I know there's just so many other coaches in the country that are between my age and 40 that are really, really good at their job. It's a pretty cool honor."

Coach Webster is in his 5th season in Blacksburg and stayed on the staff through the coaching transition from Buzz Williams to Mike Young. He got his start on the bench at Harvard following a solid playing career for the Crimson under Tommy Amaker. Webster is the all time winningest player in school history with 90 wins, including 3 Ivy League titles and back to back NCAA tournament trips.

"Just being a student athlete at Harvard was incredible," he continued. "The people you meet, the elbows you rub on a daily basis is just incredible when you finally see where a lot of people I went to school with are now. When you see the names of the people that are doing amazing stuff to help the world, it's pretty cool to say that you went to Harvard."

One of Webbie's former teammates was former NBA star Jeremy Lin, who spent 10 years in the league, and is currently playing professionally in China.

"I was actually his roomate on the road so whenever we would go on the road to play a game, we would always be in the room together and so I just learned a lot from him in terms of how he went about things and his approach to the game. Jeremy would always read his Bible and stretch the night before the games and that really had an effect on me moving forward, just how his faith really drove him. I think it's no big secret the success he had with the Linsanity. Seeing him spin in the Garden against Kobe back in the day while we were still going to Ivy League games and he was in the NBA, it was pretty cool for the whole team to watch."

