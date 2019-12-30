VT's Bud Foster reflects on long career as Hokies defensive coordinator

Tuesday marks the end of an era in Hokie football as longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster coaches in his final game on the sidelines.

Coach Foster, the curator of the Lunch Pail, will retire following the Belk Bowl.

Reflecting back on his time, Foster credits former head coach Frank Beamer as the most important person to come into his life.

Foster said the biggest take-away from his time at Virginia Tech was the relationships he had with coaches and players.

"In this profession, you really kind of go to the next game and the next season. You don't have time to look back," Foster said.

He said he doesn't know when it will sink in, maybe after tomorrow's game, or possibly even a few days after that.

