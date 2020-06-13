Valley Junior Girls Tournament kicks off at Hidden Valley Country Club

The Valley Junior Girls Tournament kicked off Saturday at Hidden Valley Country Club under the Peggy Kirk Bell Girls Golf Tour.

Blacksburg's Melissa Meng, who finished in second place last year, is tied for the lead at 1-over after the first round.

Roanoke's Kaitlyn Mosdell is eight strokes back at 9-over. Blacksburg's Abby Hunter is at 16-over.

The tournament features 62 girls representing 11 different states.

Committee chairman John Griffith said he hopes the event only gets bigger over time.

"We're just trying to build it up so that girls are interested in golf and we'll get more and more playing and, hopefully, it will work," he said. "I know in some places now, high schools have girls golf teams. We've got roughly 15 girls from the area and a couple of them ought to be in contention. Anybody who wants to see good golf, these kids play good golf."

The tournament wraps up with the second and final round on Sunday at Hidden Valley Country Club.