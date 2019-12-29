Virginia, Florida Set To Clash in 86th Orange Bowl

The final touches have been applied and Hard Rock Stadium is all dressed up and ready for the 86th edition of the Orange Bowl. It's a game that has its own distinct history and tradition, prestige and a long line of outstanding individual performances.

"I think it means that you have arrived at a different stage of college football at an elite and exceptional tier," Coach Bronco Mendenhall said Sunday. "I think it's a qualifying bowl that either your program or your staff or your players have achieved something that is remarkable, that is to be enjoyed and is exemplary."

The task of winning the program's first New Year's Six game got a little tougher on Sunday when Mendenhall confirmed that third team all ACC linebacker Jordan Mack will miss the Orange Bowl after undergoing surgery on his ankle following the ACC title game. It's another tough blow for a defense that has been decimated by the injury bug.