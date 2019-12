The Hokies hosted the VMI Keydets Saturday for their 12th game on the year.

Virginia Tech moves to 9-3 overall, and 7-1 at home.

Hunter Cattoor came off the bench to hit 4 of 8 from the floor, including two 3-pointers for the Hokies. Isaiah Wilkins added 13 and Virginia Tech won its third straight game and extended its home-court nonconference winning streak to 31 straight.