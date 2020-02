Virginia Tech's ladies trailed Georgia Tech by nine in the first half, but rallied with a huge third quarter. Still, it took an Aisha Sheppard three pointer with 13 seconds left to force overtime tied at 55. Dara Mabrey and Sheppard both had buckets in a 7-0 overtime run by the Hokies who held off the Yellow Jackets for their 8th ACC win of the season, 64-61.