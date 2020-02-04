Virginia Tech men's basketball falls to Georgia Tech, 76-57

The Hokies fell to the Yellow Jackets Tuesday night, 76-57 in Atlanta.

Jose Alvarado flourished in the reunion with his backcourt partner Michael Devoe, scoring 20 points to lead Georgia Tech over Virginia Tech.

Devoe had 12 points in his return after missing three games with a sore left foot. Alvarado scored 19 first-half points as the Yellow Jackets led 38-18 at halftime and never trailed.

The Hokies have lost four consecutive games. Alvarado scored four of Georgia Tech's first five baskets and kept his scoring touch throughout the opening half.

Tyrece Radford led the Hokies with 12 points. Virginia Tech's Landers Nolley scored 10 points in his return to Atlanta.

Virginia Tech moves to 14-9 on the year.

