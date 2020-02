The Hokies defended their court against the visiting Pittsburgh Panthers Saturday and pulled out the 67-57 win.

Landers Nolley II hauled in 12 rebounds to lead the team.

Virginia Tech moves to 15-10 on the year while Pitt falls to 15-11.

