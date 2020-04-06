Virginia Tech lands 4-star 2021 wide receiver Latrell Neville

The '#TX2VT' movement has become way more than just a Twitter hashtag for Justin Fuente and the Hokies football team.

On Sunday night, four-star wide receiver Latrell Neville from Missouri City, Texas, made it official that he's coming to Blacksburg.

What’s understood , doesn’t need to be explained..#COMMITTED 🦃 pic.twitter.com/73PKdwW7YE — S E V E N (@LatrellNeville7) April 6, 2020

Neville becomes Tech's fifth commit in the 2021 class and second from the Lone Star State, joining highly-touted QB Dematrius Davis.

The wideout had more than 40 scholarship offers from a number of power-five programs, including Alabama, LSU, Texas and Florida State.

The Hokies also signed two Texas players in their 2020 class in defensive ends Alec Bryant and Robert Wooten.