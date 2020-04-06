Virginia Tech lands 4-star 2021 wide receiver Latrell Neville

Photo Courtesy: @LatrellNeville7
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -- The '#TX2VT' movement has become way more than just a Twitter hashtag for Justin Fuente and the Hokies football team.

On Sunday night, four-star wide receiver Latrell Neville from Missouri City, Texas, made it official that he's coming to Blacksburg.

Neville becomes Tech's fifth commit in the 2021 class and second from the Lone Star State, joining highly-touted QB Dematrius Davis.

The wideout had more than 40 scholarship offers from a number of power-five programs, including Alabama, LSU, Texas and Florida State.

The Hokies also signed two Texas players in their 2020 class in defensive ends Alec Bryant and Robert Wooten.

 