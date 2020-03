The Hokies lost their matchup with #11 Louisville, 68-52 Sunday evening.

Jalen Cone led the way with 15 points for Virginia Tech, while Tyrece Radford hauled in 9 boards.

Virginia Tech moves to 15-14 overall on the year.

