Virginia Tech men's basketball falls to Boston College 77-73 in OT

The Hokies fell just short to the Eagles, 77-73 after overtime Saturday in Blacksburg.

Virginia Tech moves to 14-10 on the year after the loss to the now 12-12 BC team.

Steffon Mitchell set career highs with 21 points and 15 rebounds for Boston College. Mitchell came into the game averaging just 6.7 points per game, but he scored the final four points of the game. Landers Nolley II grabbed 11 rebounds and scored a game-high 29 points for the Hokies (14-10, 5-8), who lost their fifth consecutive game.

More recap to follow on WDBJ7 at 6.

