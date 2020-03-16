Virginia Tech guard Dara Mabrey to enter transfer portal

Virginia Tech sophomore Dara Mabrey announced her intention to enter the transfer portal on Monday.

In two seasons with the Hokies, Mabrey averaged 11.5 points per game and shot 41 percent from three-point range.

Thank you Virginia Tech. pic.twitter.com/kUFOF5dshS — Dara Mabrey (@daramabrey) March 16, 2020

Mabrey's announcement came just hours after VT redshirt freshman Landers Nolley also entered the portal on the men's side.

The Tech women's basketball season ended in the second round of the ACC Tournament at the hands of Wake Forest.

The Hokies were likely to have received an NCAA Tournament bid had it not been canceled amid COVID-19 concerns.