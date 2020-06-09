Virginia Tech softball players to hone skills in new Florida summer league

Before the season came to an abrupt end, Virginia Tech softball was rolling.

"It was shocking," said rising junior Kelsey Bennett. "I mean, nothing like this has ever happened. You can't predict it either."

The Hokies had won eight straight and sat at the top of the ACC with a 21-4 overall record and a 3-0 ACC record, with a sweep of Virginia under their belt.

Now, as the nation begins to reopen, players are looking for ways to stay fresh this summer.

For rising junior Maddi Banks, that concept is nothing new.

"Last summer, I played in this league that there were 30-year-olds playing, I kid you not, and we were playing against them," she said.

This year, though, the competition will be a little more familiar. Banks, along with teammates Kelsey Bennett, Kelsey Brown and Michigan transfer Morgan Overaitis, are headed south to play in the inaugural softball season in the Florida Gulf Coast League.

"With the season being cut short this year, I just thought, for myself, that I needed to just get some live at-bats in, get some live fielding in before going into the fall, just to be more ready," said Bennett.

Teams will play a 25-game schedule, along with playoffs and an all-star game.

It's one of the only summer leagues in the nation that offers collegiate softball players the chance to play and train together at a high level.

"Softball does deserve this," Banks said. "There is so much stuff out there for baseball, so for softball to actually get this kind of chance, I feel like as far as next year and years to come, the league will continue to blow up just because it is such a great opportunity."

Banks said even though she'll be competing against some of her fellow Hokies, she hopes the experience will pay off when the team reunites in the fall.

"It's a different aspect as far as knowing that your teammates are there, and they chose to be there and they chose to want to get better and put themselves in the same atmosphere," she said. "But also, as far as playing against them, I might joke around. When I'm playing short and Bennett's at second, I might say something, but at the end of the day, you're going to give them a hug and they're your teammates no matter what."

