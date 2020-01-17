Virginia Tech wide receiver Damon Hazelton announces intention to transfer

Virginia Tech wide receiver Damon Hazelton has announced his intentions to transfer in a tweet sent Friday.

The news comes just a day after head coach Justin Fuente re-affirmed his commitment to the Hokies after flirting with the open position at Baylor.

Hazelton already transferred once after playing his freshman season at Ball State. Because of that, he would have to sit out another year or apply for an NCAA exemption waiver, despite already graduating in December.

In two seasons with the Hokies, Hazelton played in 24 games, catching 82 passes for 1,329 yards and 16 touchdowns.

His eight receiving touchdowns in 2019 led the team.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.