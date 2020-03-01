Virginia Tech women's basketball falls to No. 5 Louisville in 70-53

Jazmine Jones scored 18 points to lead No. 5 Louisville to a 70-53 victory over Virginia Tech on Sunday.

On senior day, the Cardinals (27-3, 16-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) got big contributions from their seniors, who set a school record with their 124th victory over their four-year career. Jones made 8-of-17 shots, and Kylee Shook added 15 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

Elizabeth Kitley led the way with 17 points for the Hokies. Taja Cole grabbed 10 rebounds in the loss.

The Virginia Tech women's team closes out the regular season at 21-8 overall on the year.

