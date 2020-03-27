Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong preparing to take over Cavaliers' offense

When the Virginia Cavaliers do take the football field again, there will be a fresh face under center.

Rising junior Brennan Armstrong is set to take over for Bryce Perkins as the Wahoos' starting quarterback.

In limited action over his first two seasons, the Ohio native has thrown for two touchdowns in 11 games.

"I would say I've never really broken my shell yet, how I actually play football, just because of the circumstances I've been in," Armstrong said in a video conference Friday. "I've never actually been in the action for a decent amount of time. It's been like one or two series, so once I get into it, I get into it."

The southpaw appeared in seven games for the Cavaliers last season, throwing a touchdown pass in UVA's win over Liberty.

A versatile playmaker, Armstrong says his NFL inspiration resides in the Pacific Northwest.

"My biggest one would probably be Russell Wilson," Armstrong said. "The person that he is off the field, I love. The person he is on the field, the player he is, the creativity he has, the play extension he has, I like that. I like how he plays. He's able to run when he needs to, pick up first downs when he needs to, but his main goal is to distribute the ball."

Watching Perkins lead Virginia to historic success in 2019, Armstrong said preparation was what he learned the most from the Cavaliers' departing senior.

He also knows expectations are now higher in Charlottesville for a program coming off its first ACC Coastal crown.

"Our expectation is to win the Coastal now," Armstrong said. "We haven't beaten Tech at their place in over 20-something years. That's another thing we gotta' do this year because we go to their place. And always making a bowl. We made a New Year's Six bowl, so now that's the expectation--making a New Year's Six bowl and winning it, too."