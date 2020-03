The University of Virginia men's basketball team secured the victory over the visiting Blue Devils, 52-50 Saturday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers move to 21-7 on the year, while Duke falls to an overall record of 23-6.

Jay Huff pulled in 9 rebounds to lead the Cavs.

More recap to follow online and at 11 on WDBJ7's Saturday Sports Extra.

