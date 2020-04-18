West Ham exec: 300-500 staff needed for fanless EPL games

A Premier League club executive says 300 to 500 people will be required in EPL stadiums even if games are played without fans when the coronavirus-halted season can resume. West Ham vice chair Karren Brady says that number includes security, staff, medical officers, players, referees and media.

The 20 clubs held a conference call on Friday when the league said they agreed the objective remains to complete the season, with teams having up to 10 games each remaining. The earliest the league can restart is June, with Britain in lockdown until at least the first week of May.

Brady says playing matches again can't put an additional burden on the policing or medical personnel required elsewhere in the country.