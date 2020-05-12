William Byron to honor two fallen Liberty University veterans at Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte

NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron unveiled the paint scheme for the car he'll drive at the Coca-Cola 600 over Memorial Day Weekend on Tuesday.

In addition to the Liberty University sponsor, Byron's car will feature the names of former LU student and US Army Sgt. Robert Billings, and former LU administrator and World War II veteran George Rogers.

Billings was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2012, while Rogers died just last August at the age of 100.

The Coca-Cola 600 will be held without fans at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24. It's one of five scheduled races that will be run over a two-week span, starting with NASCAR's return to live racing this Sunday at Darlington Raceway.