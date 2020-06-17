World TeamTennis set to bring top global players, fans to The Greenbrier this summer

From July 12 to August 2, the World TeamTennis league is bringing its pro circuit to America's Resort at The Greenbrier.

Some of the world's top players, including Milos Raonic, Sloane Stephens and reigning Australian Open champ Sofia Kenin, are slated to play in the three-week season.

League CEO Carlos Silva said allowing fans played a big role in selecting The Greenbrier as a host site.

"As we go through this, there are going to be a lot of matches every single day - a match at 10, a match at 2 and a match at 7 - and all broadcast, all with the top players in the world and, if you're a fan, it is like tennis heaven," he said.

The schedule includes at least three matches per day at the resort's Center Court at Creekside.

The outdoor tennis center is expected to be filled up to 25 percent capacity with at least six feet in between families in the stands. Both fans and players will also be subject to temperature checks before entering the resort.

"You don't need to be a guest to buy a ticket to come to a World TeamTennis match at The Greenbrier, but I can tell you that, for that fan, they'll be tested at security when they come through the gates, they're going to then park and walk, and then they'll also be tested again with their temperature before they enter the stadium," Silva said.

A number of players in the nine-team league will use the competition as a warm-up for the US Open, which is slated to start August 31.

Vegas Rollers doubles player Bob Bryan said the location is perfect for the current circumstances.

"It's an amazing spot and we've talked about going back there once every year, even when we're retired," he said. "It's a vacation spot and it's a beautiful place to play tennis. The stadium's on the side of a mountain, kind of carved in there. It's really a jewel for tennis this spot."

For more information on the 2020 WTT season, visit the league's website.

