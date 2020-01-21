Derek Jeter, Larry Walker headline 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame class

Derek Jeter and Larry Walker will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020, July 26 in Cooperstown.

According to MLB Network, Jeter received 396 out of 397 votes. Larry Walker made the Hall by a 6 vote count.

His longtime teammate, Mariano Rivera, is the only player to ever be voted in unanimously. Rivera is a member of the Class of 2019.

Jeter is a five-time World Series champion and is sixth all-time in hits. He won the American League Rookie of the Year in 1996.

Walker spent 10 years with the Colorado Rockies and helped the St. Louis Cardinals to two playoff appearances. He is a 7-time Gold Glove winner.

More recap to follow on WDBJ7.com.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.