Digital Broadcast Center:
WDBJ Television
2807 Hershberger Road
Roanoke, VA 24017
Phone: (540) 344-7000
Fax: (540) 344-5097
Toll-Free: 800-777-WDBJ (9325)
General Manager: Matt Pumo
To access WDBJ7's online public file, click here.
Closed Captioning
For closed captioning issues, please contact:
Martha Graves
2807 Hershberger Road
Roanoke, VA 24017
Phone: 540-344-7000
Fax: 540-985-3640
Email: closedcaptions@wdbj7.com
Roanoke Newsroom
Phone: (540) 985-3600
Fax: (540) 344-5097
News Director: Eric Walters
New River Newsroom
Phone: (540) 951-7304
Fax: (540) 951-7312
Bureau Chief: Jen Cardone
Lexington Newsroom
Phone: (540) 855-1655
Bureau Chief: Bruce Young
Danville Newsroom
Phone: 540.985.3600
Bureau Chief: Kendall Davis
Lynchburg/Bedford Newsroom
Lynchburg/Bedford Reporter: Michael Alachnowicz
Lynchburg/Bedford Reporter: Janay Reece
For help with other issues, please send an email to the appropriate address below.
Closed Captioning - closedcaptions@wdbj7.com
News Department - news@wdbj7.com
Weather Department - weather@wdbj7.com
Sports - sports@wdbj7.com
Website Help - webmaster@wdbj7.com
Sales Department - sales@wdbj7.com
Traffic Department - traffic@wdbj7.com
Promotions Department - promo@wdbj7.com OR Michael Leach
Commercials - commercials@wdbj7.com
Public Service Inquiry - psa@wdbj7.com
Television Technical Help - technical@wdbj7.com
Human Resources - jobs@wdbj7.com
News Management - newsmgmt@wdbj7.com
WDBJ/WZBJ offers an interesting line-up of children’s educational programming. If you would like to know how we fulfill our commitment to children’s programming, you can stop by our offices in Roanoke and ask to see a copy of FCC form 398, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
CBS Programming
For questions about any CBS Program airing on this station, please click here.