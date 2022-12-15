December 7, 2022: In today’s episode, we talk with the women who are running businesses and taking care of their families. We call them mompreneurs. And if you’ve ever been to the Grandin Village - you might be surprised to learn that many of those businesses - are run and owned by women.I had the opportunity to sit down and have coffee one morning at the Little Green Hive, and meet with Laurie Frohock from Two and a Half Sisters, Karen and Ashley Curtis from the Grey Goose of Grandin, and Ashely Arney from Urban Gypsy. We talked about their dreams, their challenges, and the support they’ve gained along their business journey. Hope you enjoy.

