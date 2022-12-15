Hometown Sports Extra Podcast:

Hometown Sports Extra examines the importance of sports in our hometowns through the people who help us love them.

November 22, 2022: The North Cross Raider football program has won their first championship since 2019. Head coach Stephen Alexander shares his thoughts on avenging last year’s loss at states, his feelings on his graduating players, and the deep connection between the North Cross and UVA football programs in the wake of a tragedy that killed three players earlier this month.

