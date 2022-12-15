Slight Chance of Science Podcast

Look like a genius at the dinner table. Bite-sized lessons with a sprinkle of science. No complicated charts and graphs here. Hosts go straight to the experts and cover environmental topics along with breakthroughs at hometown universities.

December 12, 2022: In this episode of Slight Chance of Science, Dr. Jim Beard, retired curator with Virginia Museum of Natural History, looks at Virginia’s ancient volcanoes and where he believes an eruption could occur in the far distant future.

November 30, 2022: In this episode, we’re looking back at the 2022 Hurricane Season and bringing in a special guest from the National Hurricane Center who also happens to be a Southwest Virginia Native. We’ll also dive into some of the new technology that is being used to track these powerful storms, including unmanned drones.

