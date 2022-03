Welcome to PetTalk! Each Wednesday during 7@four, WDBJ7′s Christian Johansen will be live at the Roanoke Valley SPCA. getting answers to your questions about animals.

From medical questions to those about behavior, adoption and more, we’re looking to see what you want information about.

Simply e-mail pettalk@wdbj7.com with your question, and we’ll work to get it answered!