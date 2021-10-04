New Poll from All In Together Shows Key Factors for Shaping Upcoming Mid-Term Elections

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-partisan advocacy group All in Together has teamed up with Lake Research Partners and Emerson College Polling to explore what is motivating people as we look forward to the 2022 Midterms. This survey looked at 1,000 registered voters nationwide from September 22-24, 2021, with a +/-3.1% margin of error. The survey also oversampled 200 Black women, 200 Latina women, and 200 Asian American/Pacific Islander women. The oversamples were weighted down to reflect their actual proportion of women.

Key Findings

A little over a year out from the 2022 elections, COVID-19 still looms large. Voters are feeling somewhat motivated to vote, but intensity is lower among Democrats and Independents. The shifting landscape on access to abortion is amplifying this motivation, especially among Democrats, young women, Black women, Asian American/Pacific Islander women, and people who believe that abortion should be legal and generally available, and subject to only limited regulation.

The survey found:

About three-quarters of voters say they are almost certain (51%) or probably (21%) going to vote in the election next November for Senate, Congress, and other offices.

The Texas abortion ban is particularly motivating to young women voters (18-29), with a large majority saying they are more interested in voting in 2022 because of the bill (72.5% more interested, 35.8% much more interested).

If the Supreme Court does overturn Roe, over half (55%) of people would be more interested in voting in the 2022 elections. Over a quarter (27%) say Roe's fall would make no difference in their interest in voting in 2022.

In a generic Congressional ballot, Democrats have a 4-point advantage over Republicans among voters (45% D to 41% R). There is a large gender gap in the generic Congressional ballot.

People believe that Democrats in Congress are doing a better job than Republicans in Congress on handling the COVID-19 pandemic (45% Democrats to 35% Republicans with 20% undecided).

However, on economic recovery, people are more evenly split between who is doing better – Democrats in Congress (43%) or Republicans in Congress (40%).

Lauren Leader, CEO of All In Together said, "these polls are our first meaningful look at the landscape for the midterm elections ahead. Clearly abortion will be a powerful issue impacting turnout as will the Covid crisis and the economy. These polls point to the critical role women and especially women of color will once again play in swinging the election outcomes."

Complete polling data is available at www.aitogether.org, crosstabs can be made available on request.

About All In Together

All In Together (AIT) is a non-partisan, non-profit women's civic education and mobilization organization.

