Battista Wins Coveted Design Award At Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2021

LAKE COMO, Italy, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The production-ready Automobili Pininfarina Battista made an award-winning European debut at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2021, after taking home the event's coveted Design Award.

Verde Paradiso Battista - Villa d'Este 1 (PRNewsfoto/Automobili Pininfarina)

The pure-electric hyper GT appeared in a previously unseen specification, following a successful world premiere at Monterey Car Week, in August, where a unique model with Black Exposed Signature Carbon bodywork was joined by the Battista Anniversario to mark the introduction of the vehicle to the US.

On the shores of Lake Como, just a few hours' drive from Automobili Pininfarina's Cambiano production facility, the Battista won the Design Award at Villa d'Este as a bespoke specification of the pure electric hyper GT made its first public outing between 1-3 October.

Luca Borgogno, Automobili Pininfarina Chief Design Officer said: "We took a unique Battista to Villa d'Este to showcase the diverse colour and material choices that our discerning clients can choose from when personalising their vehicle. To win the Design Award is a fantastic way for us to begin the countdown to making our first customer deliveries later this year. It's always exciting for us to show new bespoke combinations of the Battista in different parts of the world, but especially so in our home country alongside other legendary classic Pininfarina-designed masterpieces."

The pure-electric masterpiece added the prestigious Design Award at Villa d'Este – voted for by event guests – to its Electric Hypercar of the Year award, from GQ, and the Electric Dream award, from Electrifying.com, after taking its place in the Concept Cars & Prototypes category.

EXQUISITE SPECIFICATION

At Villa d'Este, Automobili Pininfarina took the wraps off a distinctive and sophisticated interpretation of a traditional colour combination that elevates the Battista's beautiful proportions and elegant design.

The hand-finished exterior features striking Verde Paradiso metallic paint, with a coordinating front nose and rear wing complemented by the Carbon Accent Pack for the lower body and rear diffuser. Its Black Exposed Signature Carbon elements combine with a Nero finish for the trademark 'Goccia roof' while the Exterior Jewellery Pack features brushed anodised aluminium accents.

The exterior colour scheme is complemented by precision-polished forged aluminium Impulso Gloss Black alloy wheels with brushed anodised aluminium centre-lock rings and brake calipers painted in understated silver.

The interior combines exclusive sustainable Tan leather upholstery, with quilting providing an even more luxurious experience. The GT seats are complemented by matching Tan seatbelts and contrasting Black Exposed Signature Carbon detailing. The Interior Jewellery Pack provides brushed anodised aluminium detailing with the steering wheel and floor mats finished in black.

DEVELOPMENT REACHES FINAL STAGE

The production-ready Battista's European debut follows a successful world premiere in the US as part of Monterey Car Week in California.

It was the first opportunity for US clients to experience the production-specification Battista on the road, and see it in person alongside the exclusive Battista Anniversario – of which there are just five units of the limited run of no more than 150 total Battistas.

With production of pre-series Battista vehicles now complete, first clients of the pure-electric Hyper GT are planned to take delivery from the end of this year.

