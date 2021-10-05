Feed the Children, Tyson Foods and Americold Wrap-Up 10-City 'Alliance to Defeat Hunger' Tour with Oklahoma City event

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Feed the Children, a leading nonprofit focused on alleviating childhood hunger, Tyson Foods and Americold concluded their 10-city "Alliance to Defeat Hunger" tour Sept. 30 in Oklahoma City by providing food and essentials to vulnerable families. During the four-month initiative, the organizations served thousands of families across the U.S., supplementing nearly 2 million meals and providing more than 250 tons of food and essentials to families valued at nearly $1.9 million. This includes more than 173 tons of nutritious protein items from Tyson Foods as well as 85 tons of nonperishable food items and household essentials and educational supplies.

A volunteer distributes food and essentials during an 'Alliance to Defeat Hunger' tour stop. Feed the Children, Tyson Foods and Americold teamed up for the 10-city event where they served thousands of families across the U.S.

In addition to Oklahoma City, tour stops included Springdale, Ark.; Tolleson, Ariz.; New Holland, Pa.; Garden City, Kan.; Sanford, N.C.; Pasco, Wash.; Sioux City, Iowa; Amarillo, Texas; and Sebree, Ken.

From June through September, the organizations crisscrossed the country joining with local community partners to distribute 25-pound boxes of non-perishable food; 15-pound boxes of essentials such as shampoo, conditioner, lotion and personal-care items; Tyson products; children's books; toys and additional items to help feed struggling families at each tour stop. The companies also partnered with schools in each community to set up a pantry where children and their families can access food, school supplies and personal hygiene products during or after school hours.

"As a local pantry who operates to serve the most vulnerable in our community with their food needs it takes multiple willing partners," said Erik Vaughan, executive director of Feed The 479, one of the local community partners during the tour. "The Alliance to Defeat Hunger and partners like Tyson Foods, Americold and Feed the Children helped feed over three hundred families in one day, but the impact was far more reaching. We are proud to partner with these organizations to help achieve reaching our community with lifesaving needs."

The tour focused on rural communities in America, where struggling families have less access to nutritious food and limited support for feeding programs to help kids and families.

"We're proud to be a part of this tour that has helped so many families in rural communities across the United States," said Debra Vernon, senior director, corporate social responsibility, Tyson Foods. "We're committed to supporting hunger relief efforts across the country, and this initiative has provided critical resources to those who need it most."

Feed the Children and Tyson Foods have partnered for 19 years to provide protein to families across the country. Feed the Children and Americold also have had a multi-year partnership to fight hunger that has included donations of critical funds, temperature-controlled transportation and warehouse space.

"By partnering with Feed the Children and Tyson Foods in this alliance to defeat hunger, we've been able to expand our efforts to provide for families and children in need across the country. This tour is another way we've demonstrated our commitment to give back and support the communities where our associates live and work," said Fred Boehler, President and CEO of Americold.

It is estimated 1 in 6 children are food insecure due to the economic effects of the pandemic. A recent Brookings Institution study emphasized just how important the availability of nutritious food is today when it revealed that food insecurity has increased a staggering 130 percent in households with children under 18 since 2018. That's why Feed the Children works with public and private partners to ensure everyone, everywhere, has access to the safe, healthy and nutritious food they need.

"The Americold and Tyson Foods partnership means so much to Feed the Children, and more importantly, to the families we serve," said Travis Arnold, president and CEO, Feed the Children. "Those living paycheck-to-paycheck do not have a safety net. Our partners are a critical part of providing compassionate support to those who are facing tough decisions about how to care for their families."

To learn more about how Feed the Children works in communities across the U.S. and in eight countries around the world, visit feedthechildren.org.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc. is one of the world's largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it's available and raise the world's expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company has 139,000 team members. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

About Americold

Americold is the world's largest publicly-traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisitions and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 246 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1.4 billion cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers. Visit www.americold.com for more information.

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in 8 countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships.

Visit feedthechildren.org for more information.

Feed the Children (PRNewsfoto/Feed the Children)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Feed the Children