SRHEC Parts Library Database Certified to Operate in the Cloud as Part of TSS-DTE

ORO VALLEY, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (Oct. 05, 2021) – Nimbis Services, Inc. (Nimbis), today announced that the Strategic Radiation Hardened Electronics Council (SRHEC) Parts Library database has been granted the authority to operate on its cloud platform, the Trusted Silicon Stratus Distributed Transition Environment (TSS-DTE). The TSS-DTE is a secure, multi-tenancy platform that enables users to collaborate, innovate and educate in a secure community workspace. The Authority to Operate certification, a formal declaration accepting the risk to operations, was granted by the Air Force Research Laboratory in Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The TSS-DTE is hosting the database by Nimbis in partnership with NSWC Crane.

The SRHEC Parts Library database is designed to manage and protect Critical Program Information (CPI) and provide a DoD-wide Qualified Parts List (QPL) in a highly secure parts management system. The database streamlines the part selection process and reduces cost by providing users from multi-agencies and DoD sites a common parts database for use in microelectronics design.

The TSS-DTE provides a trusted microelectronics Supply Chain Risk Management (SCRM) ecosystem that provisions a design-to-release, and manufacturing-to-operational-lifecycle, management cloud computing infrastructure and enterprise architecture. The TSS-DTE manages secure data repositories for tools, IP, ITAR and non-ITAR sensitive data, and provenance information within a DoD ATO-certified cloud domain for DoD operational users. Because the TSS-DTE is also technology agnostic, it can be applied to a multitude of applications within the commercial and academic space, including smart manufacturing, supply chain and database management, and workforce development.

The certification of database to operate on the TSS-DTE was praised by both NSWC Crane and Nimbis.

"Receiving the AFRL ATO certification is a significant achievement for the SRHEC Parts Library and the first step in achieving a classified cloud certification," said Jeffrey Johann, SRHEC Technical Execution Lead, NSWC Crane. "Our goal is to establish a Strategic Radiation Hardened microelectronics library to facilitate government re-use of intellectual property throughout DoD."

Robert Graybill, Co-Founder and CEO of Nimbis Services, Inc., agreed saying, "The AFRL ATO certification is a major milestone for the SRHEC Parts Library database on its path to obtaining a DoD-wide FedRAMP ATO on the TSS-DTE," he said, "and an exciting time at Nimbis as we grow our strategic partnerships with DoD and expand our adeptness in the microelectronics design space."

The TSS-DTE was developed based on the Joint Federated Assurance Center (JFAC) guidelines for a trusted and secure cloud ecosystem. Nimbis is currently pursuing an Impact Level 4 (IL-4) and higher security-level accreditation for the TSS-DTE in support of a classified mission cloud system.

About Nimbis

Nimbis Services, Inc. is a trusted name in collaborative, secure cloud computing. Nimbis products and services are ever evolving with unique capabilities, supporting both DoD microelectronics and Smart Manufacturing supply chains. We pride ourselves in establishing strategic partnerships and alliances to perform R&D and create products to address industry challenges. Learn more about Nimbis Services "Where the sky is the limit for innovation." For more Nimbis news and updates, visit us at:

https://nimbisservices.com and https://nimbisservices.com/trusted-silicon-stratus

View original content:

SOURCE Nimbis Services, Inc.