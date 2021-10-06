CEO of Advertising technology game-changer, Mirriad to open Oct 7 New York OTCQX Virtual Investor Conference

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting 9am ET tomorrow, Mirriad Advertising (OTCQX: MMDDF, LSE: MIRI) Mirriad, the leading in-content advertising company, invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its interactive presentation on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

(PRNewsfoto/VirtualInvestorConferences.com)

Having secured a string of new agreements, [e.g. SpringServe, Tencent, see below] Mirriad's AI technology inserts brands and products perfectly so much so, studies by Kantar have proven Mirriad's tech can increase a Brand's awareness, purchase intent and actual brand consumption by over +30%. All dashboarded on Mirriad's SaaS platform.

CEO, Stephan Beringer will take questions and share his latest insights with investors as to why Mirriad is now at the tipping point for enabling its in-video adverting format programmatically and how it is accelerating scale in the US and moreover, into the fast growing $145 billion total addressable digital advertising market.

The age of personalization is here and with the end of Apple and Google's cookie-based targeting, the advertising marketplace is in upheaval and the content industry needs solutions to both maximise audience targeting success and monetisation. This is where Mirriad steps in with its game-changing, proven and highly protected advertising technology that is being adopted by the world's leading companies to drive significantly improved consideration, engagement, and reach.

For US and global investors, Mirriad recently cross-listed its stock in New York on OTC Markets Group's top tier OTCQX exchange.

Pre-Register now here: https://bit.ly/2XDPsP9



Event: Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference Date: Thursday, Oct 7, 2021 Time: 9:00 AM ET / 2:00 PM UK/BST 1-1 Meetings: investorrelations@mirriad.com

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

6 Recent Company Agreements / Announcements:

#OTCQX, # VirtualInvestorConferences, $MMDDF, $MIRI, #MMDDF, #MIRI, #MIRRIAD, #ADVERTISING, #PROGRAMMATIC

About Mirriad

Mirriad's award-winning solution unleashes new revenue for content producers and distributors by creating new advertising inventory in content. Our patented, AI and computer vision technology dynamically inserts products and innovative signage formats after content is produced. Mirriad's market-first solution seamlessly integrates with existing subscription and advertising models, and dramatically improves the viewer experience by limiting commercial interruptions.

Mirriad currently operates in the US, Europe and China.

For further information please visit www.mirriad.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com