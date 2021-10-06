Dig IN Magazine's 10 Year Anniversary with Mill Valley Film Festival and New IN Close Entertainment Hybrid Sponsorship

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 44th Mill Valley Film Festival (MVFF44), presented by the California Film Institute, will take place from October 7 - 17, 2021 in the San Francisco Bay Area's Marin County with a hybrid sponsorship by Dig IN Magazine and IN Close Entertainment, both companies founded and led by Producer, Film and Media Executive Cindy Maram.

Watch 10 years of Mill Valley Film Festival highlights on Dig IN Magazine Celebrity Interviews: https://bit.ly/3uB8d1m

Celebrating its 10th anniversary with the festival, Dig IN Magazine (www.diginmag.com), founded by Maram in 2008, will serve for its 5th year as the festival's Promotional Partner along with her creative and production agency, IN Close Entertainment (www.incloseentertainment.com), as the Festival Circle Film Sponsor of Writer/Director/Producer Lissette Feliciano's debut feature, 'Women Is Losers.' The critically acclaimed dramatic movie will have its Bay Area Premiere on October 8, 8pm at the Smith Rafael Film Center and will be released exclusively on HBO Max on October 18th. Maram serves as an Associate Producer on the film. Visit the festival website for more details: https://www.mvff.com/women-is-losers/

The popular, top streamed SXSW 2021 hit contains an all-star cast led by Lorenza Izzo's (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Knock, Knock) powerful performance, also featuring Canadian-American star Simu Liu (Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and two-time Emmy Winner Bryan Craig (General Hospital, American Fighter).

With a program of Academy Award contenders, panels, like it's Mind the Gap program (a platform for inclusion and equity), parties and special events, the celebrity-filled festival will include world-renowned, award-winning talent and films. Kicking off Opening Night October 7 with 'Cyrano' directed by Joe Wright, and concluding with Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' October 17, festival goers are in for a treat. Additional Big Nights include a Tribute to Jane Campion (Mind the Gap Award) with 'The Power of the Dog' on October 8th, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, October 9th's Spotlight: Director Sean Baker's 'Red Rocket' highlighting the work of actor Simon Rex (MVFF Award) and Maggie Gyllenhaal's October 16th directorial debut, 'The Lost Daughter' (MVFF Ensemble Award).

Visit the Dig IN Magazine website: http://diginmag.com/category/mill-valley-film-festival/ and follow on Instagram @diginmag and @incloseent for festival updates to learn more.



About IN Close Entertainment and Dig IN Magazine

IN Close Entertainment, the parent company of the entertainment and culture digital publication Dig IN Magazine, is a creative and production agency founded by Global Producer and Entertainment Film and Media Executive Cindy Maram.

44th Mill Valley Film Festival, October 7-17, 2021

