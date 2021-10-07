AM, LLC Partners with School Superintendents of Alabama Leading Public Health Firm Provides School Health Solutions to Keep Classrooms Open, and Students & Staff Safe

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AM LLC , a public health firm supporting federal, state, and local health departments and K-12 school districts announces a one-year Diamond level sponsorship of the School Superintendents of Alabama ( SSA ), the professional association for school system executives and their leadership teams.

SSA is a non-profit organization comprised of superintendents and school system leaders from across Alabama who are committed to improving education for Alabama's children by providing quality professional learning opportunities for their members. They have become a leading voice in sound public policy development and advocacy throughout the state through meaningful collaboration and networking.

"AM is committed to get schools around the country opened and operating as quickly and safely as possible," said CEO and founder, Dan Gabriel. "As the delta variant turned recovery plans upside down, school leaders in Alabama are looking for strong support if they are going to keep their students and teachers safe from COVID-19. We look forward to working with them through this extraordinarily difficult time."

To date, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 65 educators in Alabama, perpetuating high levels of worry, stress, and feelings of vulnerability among members of the profession.

Next week, Alabama directors of schools will gather for the SSA Fall Conference (October 11-13) for meetings and professional development workshops at the Marriott Shoals in Florence where representatives from AM will be on hand to meet with Alabama's superintendents. As a Diamond-level partner, AM will facilitate program development and advisory assistance with key SSA members and decision-makers.

At the conference and elsewhere, AM will collaborate with county leaders, health advocates, and corporate partners to identify priorities and to ensure that these stakeholders receive timely and accurate information to make appropriate health decisions for their communities.

Counties, states, or K-12 schools that are interested in working with AM for COVID-19 mitigation support should contact Dr. Christopher Orlea at c.orlea@amllc.co .

