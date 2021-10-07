Evolution launches new dedicated US live online casino studio for Penn National

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution today announced the launch of a custom, dedicated live online casino studio in New Jersey for Penn Interactive, a wholly owned subsidiary of Penn National Gaming, Inc. The new dedicated area, fully branded as `Barstool Sportsbook & Casino', is located within Evolution's live casino production studio in New Jersey.

The development of a dedicated Live Casino studio is the latest expansion of Evolution services for Penn Interactive's Barstool brand across the regulated US gambling market. It follows the launch of Barstool live casino services from Evolution's live casino studios in Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

In addition, Evolution brand NetEnt's online slot games are live on Barstool Sportsbook & Casino in Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, with a West Virginia launch planned for later this year, pending all regulatory approvals. Red Tiger slots, another Evolution brand offering, are also lined up for a Q4 2021 launch in Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Jeff Millar, Commercial Director, North America at Evolution said: "We are delighted to continue to build on our very strong relationship with Penn Interactive. We have worked together to create a bespoke dedicated Live Casino studio, completely customised to Barstool's brand and look-and-feel. We very much look forward to rolling out our industry-leading mix of live games and slots to Penn players in further states."

Jon Kaplowitz, Head of Penn Interactive, commented: "The combination of Evolution's great team and proven ability to deliver the widest range of quality online casino products quickly to market makes them an ideal partner for Penn Interactive. We are especially excited about the development of the custom Barstool-branded studio, which allows us to further utilise the broad array of media talent at Barstool Sports and provide our customers with yet another differentiated gaming experience."

