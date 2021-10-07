Gospel Music Celebration How Sweet The Sound Returns After Nearly A Decade-Long Hiatus Brings New Generation of Emerging Talent; Donald Lawrence Returns as Hosts

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned gospel music competition How Sweet The Sound announced it will relaunch next summer, providing a critical stage for artists representing the best in gospel choir, solo and dance performance. The event, currently planned for June 4th, 2022, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, will mark a high-profile return for gospel music's renowned celebration.

L to R: Nathanael Brown, Gentle Giant Music, CEO and Donald Lawrence, How Sweet The Sound, Host

How Sweet The Sound was originally established in 2007 and sponsored by Verizon. During its initial six-year run, the competition awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars to promising artists, making it a critical destination and a springboard for successful careers. Now under the new ownership of Gentle Giant Music Ministries, How Sweet The Sound will continue to welcome a diverse array of up-and-coming gospel performers competing for cash prizes and recognition.

Gentle Giant Music Ministries CEO Nathanael Brown, an award-winning choral director and saxophonist, said How Sweet The Sound's absence left a void that was calling to be filled. His own experience with the event propelled his passion for reinvigorating it. Brown's group swept the 2013 How Sweet The Sound regional competition, taking first place and advancing to the finale in the year before going on hiatus.

"What a sweet sound to be bringing back How Sweet The Sound," Brown said. "Not only will it give a big stage to individual and collaborating artists, but it will also help raise awareness about an undervalued, uniquely American artform. This is a particularly auspicious moment to be reinvigorating this brand. When you spread the gospel, you're spreading good news – the word of God. Living during these challenging times, we can all use more hope and inspiration."

Hosting and performing at the event will be distinguished songwriter/producer/composer Donald Lawrence, one of gospel music's biggest influencers. His numerous honors include over 30 Stellar Awards, four Dove Awards and a Grammy. He also led the beloved Tri-City Singers, widely acclaimed as one of the world's best choirs.

"I am thrilled to be returning to the How Sweet The Sound stage," said Lawrence, who served as the face of the event during its earlier run. "We plan to make this a 'big tent' event, attracting religious and non-religious consumers. That's the thing about gospel: It's really universal, helping shape artforms from hip hop, to jazz, to blues. The new How Sweet The Sound will embrace this diversity, lifting up participants from all walks of life."

How Sweet The Sound registration is open through December 31, 2021. There is no cost to register; participants must be 18 years of age or older. Event tickets are available at Ticketmaster or Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Click here for sponsorship opportunities.

ABOUT HOW SWEET THE SOUND

Founded in 2007 and sponsored by Verizon, How Sweet The Sound is a national music competition that celebrates the history and sound of gospel music and dance.

Media Contact: Michael L. Miller

Michael Miller PR for How Sweet The Sound

(310) 890-7819 or (323) 347.7976 Ext. 0001

Michael@MichaelMillerPR.com

HSTS Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE How Sweet The Sound