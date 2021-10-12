Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp. Certified as Veteran Owned Small Business Helping Facilities Meet Their Diversity Purchasing Goals

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp. (CLC) announces it has received certification as a Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) and been added to the Vendor Information Pages (VIP) through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Center for Verification and Evaluation (CVE). Now group purchasing organizations, integrated delivery networks, hospitals, and other facilities that need to purchase clinical chemistry analyzers, reagents, and drug testing reagents have a new source to meet their diversity purchasing goals.

Phil Shugart, owner and veteran commented "Having fought in the Vietnam war, I am honored to be a veteran. I appreciate the recognition from the government for having served our country, and equally appreciate the facilities that recognize the contributions that Veterans make."

To learn more about the products and services offered by Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp. including clinical chemistry analyzers, general chemistry, special chemistry, drug testing reagents, and COVID-19 test kits and supplies please visit carolinachemistries.com.

About Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp.

Headquartered in Greensboro, NC, Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp. (CLC) is an FDA registered manufacturer, re-packager, re-labeler and value-added reseller of chemistry systems and reagents, as well as COVID-19 tests and supplies. CLC helps clinical laboratories of all sizes reduce chemistry analyzer and reagent costs, while also receiving accurate and timely results. The company has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by providing various testing products and supplies to market under the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization. For more information, call 877-722-8910, visit carolinachemistries.com, or email contactsales@carolinachemistries.com.

