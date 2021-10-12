Naturepedic Joins PFAS Movement to Fight Against "Forever Chemicals"

Along with 50 other companies worldwide, Naturepedic has joined environmental organization ChemSec's initiative to say "no to PFAS" and eliminate their use from everyday products.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified-organic mattress and bedding manufacturer Naturepedic became one of the first companies to join the NGO's ChemSec PFAS Movement to take action against "forever chemicals," such as perflourinated compounds. Better known as PFAS, which are a large group of synthetic chemicals used in everyday items, these forever chemicals are linked to serious health concerns, including kidney cancer and lowered birth weights, as well as disrupting effects on the immune and endocrine systems.

Barry A. Cik, Board-Certified Environmental Engineer, Founder and Technical Director of Naturepedic, explains that although PFAS pose huge health and environmental risks, some manufacturers still use them because of their ability to repel oil, water, grease, and stains, resist extreme temperatures, and reduce friction. "Our mission is to change the way industries operate. There are safer, healthier alternatives out there, and we want everyone to know it. We should never resort to using questionable, hazardous chemicals and materials in mattresses and everyday products," Cik commented. He added, "By joining the PFAS Movement, we hope to help raise awareness about the harmful effects of PFAS substances and ensure they are phased out of production."

PFAS are considered "forever chemicals" because they don't degrade naturally. They are typically used in household items including nonstick cookware, carpet, textiles, high-performance outdoor gear, coated paper products, and a variety of cleaning products, paints, varnishes, and sealants. PFAS have also traditionally been used in crib mattresses for their waterproofing properties. "Even today, when manufacturers are aware of the harmful effects of these insidious chemicals, they still use them and babies are suffering needlessly because of it," explained Cik, "At Naturepedic we chose not to use questionable chemicals from day one, and instead, invented a better waterproofing solution for crib mattresses that eliminates PFAS entirely. To do so, we utilize food-grade non-GMO polyethylene to achieve the most nontoxic waterproofing on the market."

While more and more companies, manufacturers, and leaders from different industries recognize that PFAS are a significant health and environmental problem, there's still much to be done to reach the ultimate goal of phasing out and banning them. Earlier this year, the state of Maine banned the sale of products containing intentionally added PFAS, achieving a huge win to eliminate these chemicals with such an unprecedented decision.

More recently, in early October of this year, California joined Connecticut, Maine, Minnesota, New York, Vermont, and Washington, in banning and restricting PFAS in children's products and disposable food packaging, adding clear actions towards protecting American families from "forever chemicals."

"The single largest problem with PFAS chemicals is that they – with relatively few exceptions – are completely legal to use. Here we believe that our initiative can be of great help to companies that want to phase out PFAS chemicals from their products as well as to engage both suppliers and consumers in the problem," says Dr. Jonatan Kleimark, Project Manager of the PFAS Movement.

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations (https://www.naturepedic.com/certifications) and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception, Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

