PAOG Announces Imminent Launch Of First CBD Nutraceutical Product Line - Q4 Sales Projected With Rapid Revenue Growth Anticipated To Follow

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG) today announced the company expects to realize its first CBD nutraceutical product sales beginning imminently in Q4, 2021.

The company confirms shipping its first CBD nutraceutical product to its distribution partner, North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ).

PAOG plans to announce specifics about its first CBD nutraceutical product in an upcoming formal product launch announcement once the distributor is set up to begin sales and distribution.

PAOG expects revenue to grow rapidly following its first CBD nutraceutical product launch as the company has follow on products lined up to follow the first product adding to overall sales potential.

PAOG is developing CBD pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals from its intellectual property associated with a patented cannabis extraction method - U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960 entitled "METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR PROCESSING HERBACEOUS PLANT MATERIALS INCLUDING THE CANNABIS PLANT."

The 2020 CBD Nutraceuticals Market had an estimated value of $5.2 Billion, and it is expected to reach $16.4 Billion by 2027.

