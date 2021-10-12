Triumph Selected To Support The Sine Draco A321-200 SDF Freighter Conversion Program

BERWYN, Pa., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) announced today that its Triumph Actuation Products and Services facility in Clemmons, North Carolina was awarded a contract from Sine Draco Aviation Technology, Ltd. (Sine Draco) to design, develop and manufacture the main deck cargo door lift actuator and hydraulic power pack assembly for the Sine Draco Airbus A321-200 SDF passenger to freighter conversion. Triumph is a market leader in cargo door actuation and controls systems with installations on the Boeing 787, Airbus A350 and Airbus A380.

"We are delighted to partner with Sine Draco to support this exciting program" said Scott Ledbetter, President of Triumph Actuation Products & Services. "The Sine Draco A321-200 conversion is a key industry program to transition capable mid-life aircraft to fill a growing demand for freight services with an efficient, reliable aircraft. This is our first program with Sine Draco, and we look forward to using our industry leading cargo actuation and control pedigree to make this a successful program."

"The partners involved in our project actively cooperate to develop the right solutions for the Sine Draco A321-200 SDF passenger to freighter program. We welcome Triumph to our team. With the wide industrial acceptance of Triumph's actuators and power pack assemblies, we can further enhance the A321-200 SDF as the right choice for our customers," says Alex Deriugin, Chief Executive Officer of Sine Draco Aviation Technology, Ltd.

The Clemmons, North Carolina site is part of the Actuation Product & Services operating company and is a leader in design, development, manufacture and support of complex hydraulic systems and equipment for the aerospace and defense industry. Products include actuators, pumps, motors, reservoirs, and control valves for commercial and military aircraft. Actuation Product & Services operating company also has operations in Redmond, Washington, Yakima, Washington and Valencia, California.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

Sine Draco is a multi-national corporation with headquarters in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, China with North American headquarters in Bellevue, Washington, USA. Sine Draco provides a wide range of management, certification, technical, design and engineering services for the international commercial aviation industry.

