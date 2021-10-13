Pendo Brings Pendomonium Conference Back to Raleigh as a Live, 100% Outdoor Software "Festival" Announces series of new capabilities to power product-led movement

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendo, a company that provides software that makes software better, today hosted its fifth annual Pendomonium event, gathering more than 600 product managers together for a fully outdoor software "festival" at downtown Raleigh's Red Hat Amphitheater. During the event, Pendo announced a series of new products and features that help companies become more product led.

Among those is a new machine learning capability, called Pendo Simon, which enables product teams to identify patterns in and derive insights from massive data sets. Pendo Simon ultimately helps product managers make faster, more accurate decisions about product strategy.

"We are thrilled to bring the product community back together for a live, outdoor and safe Pendomonium after so many months of virtual events," said Todd Olson, CEO and co-founder of Pendo. "Pendomonium is about building relationships, learning from each other, and getting inspired to build incredible careers that make lasting impressions on our companies. There's no better place for that to happen than in-person alongside the world's best product leaders."

Pendomonium serves as an annual "state of the union" for Pendo, where the product management community gathers for inspiring keynotes, timely educational sessions, and a comprehensive update on Pendo's vision for its future. This year's lineup featured keynotes by Olympian Lolo Jones and Ring Chief Inventor and Founder Jamie Siminoff, a live performance by Ben Folds, as well as dozens of sessions led by Pendo customers, executives and product experts.

From the main stage, Olson announced a series of new products and features.

Significant enhancements within Pendo Engage include:

A more powerful Pendo Feedback: Powered by Pendo Simon , a new feature in Pendo Feedback called Topics allows companies to automatically extract topics and trends from customers' feature requests. Requests then integrate with Pendo Roadmapping , so product teams can easily tie customer feedback to roadmap initiatives and tell a more compelling story about the features they plan to deliver. These enhancements to Pendo Feedback save product teams time and arm them with better qualitative data to inform their product strategy. Powered by, a new feature incalled Topics allows companies to automatically extract topics and trends from customers' feature requests. Requests then integrate with, so product teams can easily tie customer feedback to roadmap initiatives and tell a more compelling story about the features they plan to deliver. These enhancements to Pendo Feedback save product teams time and arm them with better qualitative data to inform their product strategy.

Collaborative Pendo dashboards: A series of dashboard enhancements allow product teams to more easily collaborate across their organizations. They can customize and share dashboards, embed other product management tools, and annotate inside the dashboard to provide context on projects.

Pendo Free , now for mobile: Building on the momentum of Pendo Free , used by nearly 2,000 companies within a year, Pendo launched a free version of its mobile offering. Pendo Free for Mobile gives companies the ability to deploy Pendo's analytics and in-app guidance capabilities on any mobile application, helping product managers answer the common question: Are my customers using my mobile app the way we envisioned they would? Building on the momentum of, used by nearly 2,000 companies within a year, Pendo launched a free version of its mobile offering.for Mobile gives companies the ability to deploy Pendo's analytics and in-app guidance capabilities on any mobile application, helping product managers answer the common question: Are my customers using my mobile app the way we envisioned they would?

The product-led movement doesn't just apply to the products companies provide to customers, but also to the software they use internally. Employee usage data helps companies understand and improve employees' experience with software.

To this end, Pendo also unveiled a new version of its digital adoption solution. The new Pendo Adopt gives companies a unique set of analytics to measure how employees are adopting the software required to do their jobs.

Pendo Adopt lets companies:

Examine the paths their employees take inside workplace software to figure out where they're getting stuck.

Create and launch in-app guides within minutes to guide employees through desired workflows.

Centralize in-app support, onboarding and communication within employees' browsers.

Pendo also recognized eight customers for their use of Pendo to achieve positive business outcomes. Morgan Stanley at Work won the Founders Award; Global Payments, Show Me the Data; Nasdaq Dorsey Wright, Best Onboarding; SugarCRM, Most Effective VoC Program; Clarivate Analytics, Business Impact; Advanced, Product-Led Organization of the Year; ResMan, Most Fun Use of Pendo; and Liz Feller of Nelnet won Pendo User of the Year.

Pendo's dashboard enhancements and Pendo Free for Mobile are now live. Updates to Pendo Feedback and Pendo Adopt will launch early in 2022. Recordings of Pendomonium keynotes and sessions will be available soon at www.pendo.io/pendomonium/ .

About Pendo

Pendo's mission is to elevate the world's experience with software. Pendo customers include the world's leading software companies and digital enterprises, including Verizon, RE/MAX, LabCorp, OpenTable, Okta, Salesforce, and Zendesk. Founded in 2013 in the heart of Raleigh, North Carolina, Pendo is backed by Battery Ventures, Spark Capital, Meritech Capital, Sapphire Ventures and B Capital Group. Through its ProductCraft and customer communities, sponsored events and podcast, Pendo aims to support the success of product and digital leaders everywhere. For more information, visit: www.pendo.io .

View original content:

SOURCE Pendo